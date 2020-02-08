Harley Quinn Votes for Bernie Sanders in Woke Comic Book Movie ‘Birds of Prey’

One anarchist loves another in Birds of Prey, the new DC Comics superhero blockbuster starring Margot Robbie as the diabolical Harley Quinn.

Filmmakers inserted a reference in the movie to presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, revealing that Harley Quinn (Robbie) voted for the socialist candidate. In the scene in question, the villainous Quinn is being held captive by the even more villainous Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor).

As Quinn explains how she might have repulsed Roman and eluded his grasp, the words “Voted for Bernie” flash briefly on the screen.

Director Cathy Yan told The Washington Post that screenwriter Christina Hodson (Bumblebee) devised the Sanders reference as a bit of comic relief.

“We always knew we wanted to have this string-out of ridiculous things that Roman would get upset at Harley for, so we just kept throwing things out there,” Yan told the newspaper.

She said the fleeting nature of the reference was meant to be funny and discombulating.

“There are details like that throughout the film that on first or even second viewing, you say: ‘Did I just see that?’”

Birds of Prey, which opened Friday, is a female-centric spin-off of Suicide Squad, the 2016 Warner Bros. blockbuster that introduced Quinn to audiences.

While Suicide Squad defied negative reviews to gross a stunning $747 million worldwide, the new movie appears to be stumbling at the box office. Birds of Prey is projected to gross just $34 million on its opening weekend, well below the studio’s estimate of close to $45 million.

