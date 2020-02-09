Live Updates** 2020 Academy Awards Ceremony

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony is underway at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

The 2020 ceremony kicked off without a host. Janelle Monae opened the show entering a Mister Rogers set and singing “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” Singing to the front row, Monae dropped her bowler hat on the head of Tom Hanks, who was nominated for his performance as Fred Rogers. A medley continued with Billy Porter joining in, as Monae segued into her song “Come Alive.”

Award winners so far:

Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Animated feature: “Toy Story 4”

Animated short film: “Hair Love”

Original screenplay: “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han

Adapted screenplay: “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi

See below for updates. All times local.

6:40 p.m. –

Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced a musical montage packed with classics from Back to the Future Titanic, The Breakfast Club among others. The clip ended with Eminem biopic 8 Mile, and to everyone’s surprise the left-wing rapper came out on stage and performed his hit song from the film “Lose Yourself.”

Coincidentally, “Lose Yourself” is the first rap song to win an Academy Award for best original song. And the rapper took to Twitter and poked fun at the Academy for finally affording him the honor of performing at the show.

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

6:15 p.m. –

Laura Dern is the winner of the best supporting actress Academy Award for her role as a high-powered divorce attorney in “Marriage Story.”

It is Dern’s first Oscar win and caps an awards season where the actress has also collected honors from the Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globes.

“Marriage Story” shows the disintegrating relationship between a showbiz couple played by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. Dern’s well-heeled lawyer helps Johansson outmaneuver her estranged husband in the courtroom, causing more strain on the pair and their young son.

Dern thanked her co-stars and “Marriage Story” director Noah Baumbach. She also thanked her parents, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern, calling them her heroes.

6:12 p.m. –

Shia LaBeouf presented the Academy Award for best live action short with Zack Gottsagen, his co-star in “The Peanut Butter Falcon” and an actor with Down syndrome.

Some viewers on social media grilled LaBeouf after he appeared to roll his eyes as Gottsagen hesitated reading the card, perhaps sensing a star grousing about sharing the stage with a special needs co-presenter.

To the contrary, LaBeouf and Gottsagen are close friends from their time filming in the Georgia countryside. They recounted to The Associated Press in August how then spent evenings watching wrestling between 12-hour shoots. LaBeouf has even credited Gottsagen for helping him get sober.

“He knows about my pain intimately. We’d be sitting there watching wrestling every night. He’d be eating ice cream. I’d be drinking gin. I’d tell him, ‘You gotta stop eating all that ice cream.’ He’d say, ‘You gotta stop drinking that gin,’” says LaBeouf. “This man’s a year older than me. He’s been acting longer than me and he’s healthier than I am. He has more friends than I have, has longer lasting loving relationships.”

6:10 p.m. –

“American Factory” has won of the documentary film Academy Award.

It is the first feature backed by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, but the former president and first lady are not technically Oscar winners.

The film focuses on the efforts of a Chinese company to repurpose a shuttered General Motors plant in Ohio, and the cultural tensions that arise.

While accepting the Oscar for best documentary, American Factory director Julia Reichert received an thunderous applause from the audience when she said “workers of the world, unite.”

"Working people have it harder and harder these days." #AmericanFactory director Julia Reichert accepts the award for best documentary at the #Oscars https://t.co/BRyZZBTxrs pic.twitter.com/IB44nR1mnN — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2020

When the film received an Oscar nomination in January, the former president tweeted: “It’s the kind of story we don’t see often enough and it’s exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve with Higher Ground. Congrats to the incredible filmmakers and entire team!”

6:05 p.m. –

From David Ng:

Disney corporate synergy shifted into high gear at the Oscars on Sunday with a musical plug for the movie Frozen II and the Broadway stage musical based on Frozen, which is playing in cities around the world. The Oscars, which air on the Disney-owned ABC, enlisted nine of the world’s Elsa’s to perform the Oscar-nominated song “Into the Unknown.” They included performers from Poland, Thailand, Germany, Spain, Japan, Norway, Russia, and Denmark.

Idina Menzel performing "Into the Unknown" from #Frozen 2 with foreign language singers will never not be amazing. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Q7rr4ntqYs — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) February 10, 2020

5:30 p.m. –

Brad Pitt won his first acting Oscar for his performance in “Once Upon on a Time … In Hollywood.”

His acceptance speech got political right away. “They told me I have 45 seconds to speak, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” said Pitt, alluding to the impeachment hearings.

5:25 p.m. –

Chris Rock and Steve Martin have helped open the Oscars by delivering an opening monologue.

Both funnymen have hosted the Oscars before, prompting Martin to note the appearance on Sunday was a “demotion.”

During their opening at, Rock said “So many great directors nominated this year.” To which Martin responded, “I don’t know, Chris, I thought there was something missing from the list this year.”

Rock replied: “Vaginas?” — a jab at the Academy for not including any female directors in the year’s Best Director category.

Chris Rock also hit the Academy for only nominating one black actor in the Best Actress and Best Actor categories — actress Cynthia Erivo for her stellar role as Harriet Tubman in the film Harriet.

“Cynthia Erivo did such a good job hiding black people in Harriet the Academy had her hide all the black nominees,” Rock said.

5:15 –

Taika Waititi is the winner of the best adapted screenplay Academy Award for “Jojo Rabbit.”

It is the first Oscar for the writer-director-actor, who thanked his mother and also dedicated the award to all the “indigenous kids in the world” who want to make art.

Waititi directed and starred in “Jojo Rabbit,” playing Adolf Hitler, who is the imaginary friend of the title character. The film is also competing for best picture.

5:08 –

From David Ng:

The 92nd annual Academy Awards kicked off with a bizarre and thematically scattershot dance number that conflated Mr. Rogers, Black History Month, black queer artists, and the art-house horror movie Midsommar. Pop star Janelle Monáe took the spotlight dressed as Fred Rogers, the subject of the Tom Hanks movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Earlier in the evening, Monae spoke on the red carpet, paying tribute to “black queer artists.”

4:35 p.m. –

“Parasite” is the winner of the best original screenplay Academy Award, delivering Bong Joon Ho his first Oscar.

The South Korean writer-director held the Oscar up and said to the audience “Thank you, great honor.” He dedicated the win to his country.

He shares the honor with Han Jin Won, who paid thanks to the Korean film industry.

4:30 p.m. –

Natalie Portman has walked the red carpet in a cape lined with the names of female filmmakers who weren’t nominated for best director.

“How did you decide to do this?” the LA Times‘ Amy Kaufman asked Portman.

“I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my sort of way,” Portman said about the names of the women directors, which were printed in gold on a black satin ribbon.

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren't nominated for #Oscars. Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

The black cape featured gold lettering that included Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) and Mati Diop (“Atlantics”).

This year’s nominees for best director are all male, and Kathryn Bigelow for “The Hurt Locker” is the only woman to win the award. Gerwig was the most recent female nominee, in 2018 for “Lady Bird.”

5:25 p.m. –

Woody, Buzz and Bo Peep have done it again — “Toy Story 4” is the winner of the Academy Award for best animated feature film.

The fourth installment in the Pixar franchise about the adventures of toys that come to life reunited several beloved characters and introduced a new one: Forky. The craft project made from a spork comes to life and realizes his worth, despite the strong sense that he would rather be in the trash.

The third film was widely seen as a fitting ending to the franchise, but audiences flocked to the film, which earned more than $430 million in North America alone.

“Hair Love” won the Oscar for best animated short film.

"Hair Love" won the Oscar for best animated short film.