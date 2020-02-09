Ricky Gervais Heckles Hollywood Ahead of Oscars: Only Time Your Badly Paid Migrant House Staff Will Sleep

Actor-comedian Ricky Gervais viciously trolled Hollywood celebrities just hours ahead of Sunday’s Academy Awards, preemptively deflating their self-important acceptance speeches in a series of humorous tweets.

Ricky Gervais took the stars to task for their progressive views on migrant workers, noting that many celebrities employ migrants in their homes to perform menial and backbreaking work.

“I can’t wait to hear all your inspirational speeches about equality, and it’s great that the 3 hours you’re here tonight is the only time your badly paid migrant house staff will get some time off to sleep this week” https://t.co/fsFbdDkv6u — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 9, 2020

The British comedian also mocked the sex scandals that have consumed the entertainment industry during the last three years.

“It’s great to see such diversity in the room tonight. Rich sex pests of all shapes and sizes” https://t.co/fsFbdDkv6u — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 9, 2020

Gervais’s Oscars trolling was in response to a hypothetical question posed to him on Twitter asking what jokes he would make if he were hosting the Oscars tonight.

This year’s Academy Awards will be hostless, marking the second year in a row that the show’s organizers have opted to do away with a host after Kevin Hart stepped down last year following the mainstream media’s efforts to destroy his career by digging up his old tweets.

Viewership of the Oscars has been on a downward trajectory as viewers tire of Hollywood’s political hectoring and non-stop bashing of President Donald Trump.

Ratings have fallen since 2014’s high of 43.7 million viewers. In 2018, the show only managed to draw an audience of 26.5 million, its biggest yearly decline.

In January, Gervais hosted the Golden Globes, ripping decorum to shreds by cracking jokes about virtue signaling celebrities, Apple sweatshops, and Harvey Weinstein.

“If you win, come up, accept your little award tonight… thank your agent and your God, and fuck off. No one cares about your views on politics or culture,” he said at the Globes.

