‘Saturday Night Live’ Roasts Democrats’ Iowa Primary Mess ￼

Saturday Night Live paid limited attention to President Donald Trump’s acquittal from impeachment charges earlier this week and instead mocked the Democratic Party’s Iowa caucuses, where an app meant to make reporting the results easier ended up causing major counting delays.

Former cast members Jason Sudeikis and Rachel Dratch portrayed Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar, while Larry David returned to take on the role of Bernie Sanders.

David began by mocking the computer problems that afflicted the caucuses, with delegates struggling to navigate the app designed for reporting results.

“‘I have an idea for an app,” he said. “It’s called ‘no app.’ No app, no computers, no gadgets, no gizmos. You show up at your polling place, take a number like you do at the butcher, they call your number, you go up to the guy and say, ‘Give me a pound of whatever’s about to go bad.'”

After Elizabeth Warren (Kate McKinnon) admitted that her campaign was “broke as hell,” Dratch compared herself to Colombian pop singer Shakira.

“I just want to add that Senator Warren is not the only sensible candidate standing here,” Dratch said. “You are looking at the other half of the New York Times endorsement, but guess what? Elizabeth is J. Lo and I’m Shakira.”

Colin Jost played former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, whose supporters have dubbed the “White Obama” after he narrowly defeated Bernie Sanders’ delegate count, despite receiving fewer votes. However, the final state delegate equivalent (SDE) count has still yet to be finalized.

“I know I sound like a bot that has studied human behavior by watching 100 hours of Obama speeches, so let’s get white Obama trending, and please, now,” Jost said.

Meanwhile, the ‘Weekend Update’ segment saw Cecily Strong play Cathy Anne, described by Michael Che as “the woman who’s always yelling outside my window,” to complain about the legitimacy of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, in which was eventually acquitted of all charges.

This trial is so damn corrupt, Trump’s already going after everybody that did testify,” she said. “He fired that Lt. Col. and his twin brother, who didn’t even have nothing to do with it. What the hell do they think, he’s going to Parent Trap himself because he’s so desperate to get back there? That’s like Baby Jessica getting rescued and then turning around and cannonballing back into the well.”

This weekend’s SNL was hosted by drag queen celebrity RuPaul alongside Justin Bieber, who served as the musical guest.

