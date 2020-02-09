Actresses Brie Larson, Gal Gadot, and Sigourney Weaver told the crowd of Hollywood A-listers at the 92nd Academy Awards that “all women are superheroes.”

While introducing the awards for Best Score and Best Song, Larson, Gadot, and Weaver went on a riff centered around their famed superhero characters that they play onscreen, announcing that all women with no exceptions are superheroes.

“We want to stand here together and say that all women are superheroes,” Weaver said.

“True!” Gadot immediately shouted. “Yep!” Larson said.

The first rule of @brielarson, Sigourney Weaver and @GalGadot's fight club is… everybody will talk about it. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Cxdjb8llb3 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2020

