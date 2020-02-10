BBC to Partner with Greta Thunberg for (Another) TV Climate Series

BBC Studios’ Science Unit announced Monday it is working on a new series fronted by Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg in an effort to both tell her life story and chronicle her global travels.

It is the second media production focusing on Thunberg announced in the past two months alone.

No broadcaster is yet attached to the BBC series, while the number of episodes and working title are also yet to be determined. BBC Studios announced the project at its Showcase event in Liverpool.

Yahoo News reports the Thunberg series will be made by BBC Studios’ science unit and, as well as following her global climate push, it will feature a chorus of experts laying out the science they claim supports her mission.

It also promises to share some “quiet moments” as the 17-year-old prepares her speeches and reflects on her life since she dropped out of high school to lecture the world on climate-related issues. Rob Liddell, BBC Studios executive producer, said he is confident of the project’s success:

Climate change is probably the most important issue of our lives so it feels timely to make an authoritative series that explores the facts and science behind this complex subject. To be able to do this with Greta is an extraordinary privilege, getting an inside view on what it’s like being a global icon and one of the most famous faces on the planet.

A different documentary charting the rise of Thunberg is also set to premiere on Hulu in 2020. The film, which is currently going by the working title, Greta, will follow Thunberg from her August 2018 school strike in Stockholm to her lecturing world leaders.

As Breitbart News reported, the team behind the documentary has been following the activist from the beginning, when she was allegedly just a student skipping school in Stockholm, Sweden.

“Thunberg has been getting messages of support from Michelle Obama and has been embraced by Hollywood, with celebrities such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Leonardo DiCaprio and Woody Harrelson among her army of fans,” reports Deadline.

The documentary is being produced by Cecilia Nessen and Frederik Heinig, and directed by Nathan Grossman.