Lena Dunham: ‘I Do Believe Joaquin Phoenix Made Me Vegan’

It must’ve been the coffee creamer. Or the thought of artificial cow insemination. Because after years of openly struggling with her weight (and health) and a seemingly self-imposed sabbatical from political lectures after backing Hillary Clinton in ’16, actress Lena Dunham announced to the world that it was Joaquin Phoenix’s unhinged Oscars tirade on the environment that has made her want to become vegan.

Welp, it finally happened- I do believe Joaquin Phoenix made me vegan. https://t.co/qpRbsdE3h7 — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) February 10, 2020

Phoenix’s Oscar speech for Joker was a rambling discourse that veered in several direction before settling on environmental platitudes.

“I think, whether we’re talking about gender inequality or racism or queer rights or indigenous rights or animal rights, we’re talking about the fight against injustice,” he said. “We’re talking about the fight against the belief that one nation, one people, one race, one gender or one species has the right to dominate, control and use and exploit another with impunity.”

The actor then bore down on animal rights, specifically the life cycle of a cow.

“I think that we’ve become very disconnected from the natural world, and many of us, what we’re guilty of is an egocentric worldview — the belief that we’re the center of the universe,” he said.

“We go into the natural world, and we plunder it for its resources. We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow, and when she gives birth, we steal her baby, even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable. Then, we take her milk, that’s intended for her calf, and we put it in our coffee and our cereal, and I think we fear the idea of personal change because we think that we have to sacrifice something to give something up.”

Lena Dunham has publicly chronicled her weight struggles due to endometriosis and a romantic breakup. The Girls and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star has posted scantily-clad images of herself on social media, including a photo last year of herself in lingerie to celebrate her weight gain and “big, generous, jiggly happiness.”

The Girls star garnered headlines last March when she posted a video of herself breaking up with her scale.

Watch below:

Dunham has also posted nude photos of herself, such as the one last year in which she encouraged people to love themselves more.

Any negativity that comes your way is just an excuse to love yourself even more, right? Comment on my IG post 👇🏻 with a reason you love yourself. For every comment in the next week, I’ll be donating a dollar to @PeggyAlbrechtFH https://t.co/oD8TPcfF1r pic.twitter.com/CfbAY2wC2U — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) May 29, 2019

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com