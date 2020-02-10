Report: Joaquin Phoenix Spotted at Oscars Party with Plastic Water Bottle After Climate Change Rant

Actor and climate change activist Joaquin Phoenix was spotted with a plastic water bottle at Vanity Fair‘s Oscar Party following Sunday’s 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles according to a report.

In its report, Variety wrote that Joaquin Phoenix was “true to his mysterious ways, [and] carried around a big plastic bottle of water.”

The Joker star made headlines earlier in the night in a wild political rant.

“Whether we’re talking about gender inequality or racism or queer rights or indigenous rights or animal rights, we’re talking about the fight against the belief, one nation, one race, one gender or one species has the right to dominate, control and use and exploit another with impunity,” Joaquin Phoenix said. “I think that we’ve become very disconnected from the natural world and many of us, what we’re guilty of is an egocentric world view, the belief that we’re the center of the universe.”

“I think we’ve become very disconnected from the natural world. … We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow, and then we take her baby. … Then we take her milk and put it in our coffee and our cereal,” Phoenix said. “I think we fear the idea of personal change, because we think we have to sacrifice something, to give something up. But human beings at our best are so inventive and creative and ingenious, I think that when we use love and compassion as our guiding principles, we can create, develop and implement systems of change that are beneficial to all sentient beings and to the environment.”

In January, Phoenix was arrested at a “climate change” protest led by actress Jane Fonda in Washington, D.C. He invited Americans to stop consuming animal products to combat “climate change.”

Phoenix claimed, “The meat and dairy industry its the third leading cause of climate change and I think sometimes we wonder what can we do in this fight against climate change, and there’s something you can do today, right now, and tomorrow by making a choice about what you consume.”

Despite framing consumption of fossil fuels as a driver of “climate change,” Phoenix admitted to having flown to join the protest in the nation’s capital. The event’s organizers endorsed the Green New Deal, calling for an end to use of fossil fuels.

Other left-wing narratives pushed by Phoenix include critiques of the entertainment industry’s “systemic racism” and “gender inequality.”

Hollywood celebrities have procured speechwriting services from agencies run by political operatives who previously worked for Democrat figureheads such as Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, according to a February-published report.

