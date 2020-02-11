Rock Band the Strokes Plays to 7,500 for Bernie Sanders Ahead of New Hampshire Primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Monday night held his final rally in New Hampshire ahead of Tuesday’s primary, featuring Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), actress Cynthia Nixon, activist Cornel West, and the American rock band The Strokes — an event that reportedly drew 7,500 attendees.

The event took place at the Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, New Hampshire, drawing thousands of attendees. Prominent left-wing activist and Sanders supporter Michael Moore touted the “massive turnout” on social media following the event, citing NBC’s claim that the rally was “70 times larger” than Biden’s final campaign event in the Granite State.

“Massive turnout for Bernie last night! His closing rally was, according to NBC, 70 TIMES LARGER than Biden’s final event! Whoa! Warren filled a church, Amy had a packed bar & Bloomberg was printing money,” Moore said. “Let’s vote today New Hampshire! Bernie – not just a candidate, a MOVEMENT!”

Massive turnout for Bernie last night! His closing rally was, according to NBC, 70 TIMES LARGER than Biden’s final event! Whoa! Warren filled a church, Amy had a packed bar & Bloomberg was printing money. Let’s vote today New Hampshire! Bernie – not just a candidate, a MOVEMENT! https://t.co/ClF8acrV6I — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 11, 2020

Strokes bassist thanked Sen. Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez.

Thank you to @berniesanders, @aoc and @cornelwest. So much love, passion and respect for one another, and determination for a future for all that we played our hearts out last night. #notmeus

Thank you to the University of New Hampshire for hosting !!

(📷 Jason Mcdonald) #vote pic.twitter.com/FO5OvA5N9E — Nikolai Fraiture (@N_Fraiture) February 11, 2020

.@BernieSanders introduces @thestrokes, as one does when you're going to be the next President of the United States https://t.co/dpbM0Fr7BD pic.twitter.com/Dphnfj50qo — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) February 11, 2020

This is a political rally for a 78-year-old presidential candidate. pic.twitter.com/AcFUFLCdow — Adam Kelsey (@adamkelsey) February 11, 2020

Largest *in New Hampshire,* obviously. — Adam Kelsey (@adamkelsey) February 11, 2020

Heather Gautney, a Bernie 2020 Senior Policy Advisor, also claimed on Twitter that the rally drew over 7,500 attendees:

Revision: count was 7500+ — Heather Gautney (@HeatherGautney) February 11, 2020

~The Strokes x Bernie Sanders~ 🔥 The largest rally of any democratic candidate in NH 🔥 The most ambitious crossover of 2020#BernieRallyNH pic.twitter.com/TxENLEDlCO — Harvard Students for Bernie (@Harvard4Bernie) February 11, 2020

“This turnout tells me why we’re going to win New Hampshire, why we’re going to win the Democratic nomination, and why we’re going to defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of America,” Sanders told the crowd.

Some, however, were quick to point out that the large crowd could have a lot to do with the band and celebrity guests, even if “most” attendees, according to CNN’s Ryan Nobles, claimed they were pumped for Sanders.

“I talked to some folks waiting to get in- they were excited to see the Strokes for sure, but when I asked are you here to see Bernie or The Strokes? Most said Bernie first,” Nobles said on Twitter.

“There is no doubt this very young crowd is fired up for Sanders.. but it is (relatively) easy to get fired up for a fun concert,” he added. “The question is will they be fired up to vote tomorrow? That is always the key question with young voters.”

With all the caveats that an enormously popular band (The Strokes) will be preforming here tonight- this is a massive crowd for ⁦@BernieSanders⁩ at the University of New Hampshire on Primary Night- Eve pic.twitter.com/bzIiUhNoYh — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) February 11, 2020

There is no doubt this very young crowd is fired up for Sanders.. but it is (relatively) easy to get fired up for a fun concert. The question is will they be fired up to vote tomorrow? That is always the key question with young voters. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) February 11, 2020

At least one attendee at the rally-concert began crowd surfing while The Strokes held the stage, which Sanders staffers were reportedly unprepared for.

UPDATE: The Sanders campaign has secured the crowd surfers — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) February 11, 2020

absolutely iconic stuff happening right now. you will not forget it. pic.twitter.com/a4kZzOOFWE — Brett Banditelli 🚫✂️ (@banditelli) February 11, 2020

.@thestrokes are jamming after the @BernieSanders Rally here in Durham. There’s a something pungent in the air as well… pic.twitter.com/IFNjrGKCKj — Andrew Craft (@AndrewCraft) February 11, 2020

Yes, that is someone CROWD SURFING ON LIVESTREAM during the Bernie Sanders rally! @thestrokes #BernieInNH #Bernie2020 pic.twitter.com/gfzgaI3H0p — Harvard Students for Bernie (@Harvard4Bernie) February 11, 2020

there's crowd surfing and a giant mosh pit at the Bernie Sanders rally (The Strokes are playing) — Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) February 11, 2020

people are crowsurfing — I haven't seen Sanders in the pit but I'll report back if I do pic.twitter.com/WODTht4gYa — Tori Bedford (@Tori_Bedford) February 11, 2020

Sen. Sanders leads in New Hampshire polls going into Tuesday’s highly anticipated primary. Tuesday’s RealClearPolitics average shows the socialist senator leading Pete Buttigieg (D) by over seven points in the Granite State.