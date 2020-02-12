Rob Reiner: ‘We Have a Criminal in Our White House’

At least Rob Reiner still has Twitter.

After nearly three years and two concerted and ultimately failed efforts to oust President Donald Trump, the Hollywood actor-director — who helped launch “The Committee to Investigate Russia — still has his Twitter, where he’s still free to remind his followers that there’s “a criminal living in our White House.”

“We have a Criminal living in our White House. Full stop,” said Reiner on Wednesday morning.

We have a Criminal living in our White House. Full stop. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 12, 2020

In 2017, Reiner teamed up with Atlantic senior editor David Frum, government officials from the Obama era, and vocal critics of President Trump to launch an initiative seeking to uncover the extent of Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Since then, the Misery director has continued to promote the Russia collusion hoax, despite the Department of Justice having announced that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation found no evidence of collusion between any American and the Russian government in attempting to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.

While Reiner did not clarify exactly what he was referring to by proclaiming that “we have a Criminal in our White House,” many Hollywood leftists have shared their dismay over recent news of the Justice Department (DOJ) reportedly planning to reduce its original sentencing recommendation for the president’s longtime confidant Roger Stone.

Trump / Barr have destroyed the justice department — John Cusack (@johncusack) February 12, 2020

All four prosecutors quit in protest when Trump made the Justice Dept recommend a lower sentence for his buddy Roger Stone. A president who controls how laws are applied is a dictator. If we have to have a dictator, could it at least be one who's not a fucking idiot? — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) February 12, 2020

What a shock, Barr just as corrupt as Trump and GOP. Never saw that coming. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) February 12, 2020

Moreover, Reiner has been a vocal proponent of the president’s impeachment, relentlessly insisting that Trump is a criminal.

Last month, The Jerk actor called on former National Security Advisor John Bolton to “stop fucking around” and tell the public what he knows about Trump.

“Getting sick and tired of this crap,” said Reiner in January. “John Bolton, be a Patriot. Go straight to the public and tell US what you know. STOP FUCKING AROUND!”

On Sunday, just days after President Trump was acquitted in the Senate on both articles of impeachment, Reiner suggested that in order to win in November, Democrats would have to “punch” the president in the nose.

