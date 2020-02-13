Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is Fierce in Python Ferragamo, Velvet Manolos

First Lady Melania Trump was fierce in python and pale shades for the upcoming spring season to welcome Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno and his wife Rocio Gonzalez alongside President Donald Trump.

Melania Trump chose a standout python Salvatore Ferragamo skirt for the visit, pairing the piece with a white Ralph Lauren cashmere sweater, and a Max Mara-esque coat in soft kelly green.

Styled by her friend and personal couturier Hervé Pierre, Mrs. Trump wore velvet Manolo Blahnik stilettos in light lilac to bring out the color in the python print.

Two days prior, Mrs. Trump delivered remarks at the Governors Spouses Luncheon in the Blue Room of the White House in a coveted Gucci coat dress with the Italian brand’s signature acetate “GG” belt cinched at the waist.

Loyal Fashion Notes readers will know that Mrs. Trump previously wore the coat, which retailed for about $4,000, in September 2019 while attending her husband’s speech at the United Nations.

The Gucci coat is a throwback to the deflated A-line skirts of the 1970s, an era Mrs. Trump has routinely harked back to with her fashion.

Over the weekend, Mrs. Trump hosted the Governors’ Ball in the East Room of the White House, wearing a Carolina Herrera embellished sleeveless gown.

The Herrera gown, made in the U.S. of a black wool blend, features a round neck and deep v-neck back with rich glass stone embellishment trim before flaring out to a fitted silhouette.

The frock retails for about $3,790.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.