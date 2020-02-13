TBS Host Samantha Bee Triggered by PragerU Reaching a Young Audience

Left-wing TBS late-night host Samantha Bee is triggered by conservative educational group PragerU and dedicated more than six minutes of airtime smearing the online outlet.

“PragerU is actually dangerous, they are reaching a new, younger audience with bullshit conservative propaganda,” said Bee, expressing her dismay over a conservative group having the ability to appeal to younger generations.

“If you’ve ever watched Fox News, it’s easy to think that all conservative media has a very specific energy,” said Bee, before playing a montage of Fox News clips with content the left-wing host apparently considers less likely to resonate with young people.

In one video, where the group’s founder, Dennis Prager, can be heard saying, “if God were depicted as female, young men would deem traits such as compassion, mercy, and care for the downtrodden as feminine, and would not identify with them,” Bee reacts by stating: “Come on, the important thing isn’t whether God is a woman or a man, the important thing is that God is hot.

“Finally, for once in my life, I want to feel the Lord in me,” added the Full Frontal host.

“PragerU is actually a massively successful part of a growing hub of the online right-wing media machine,” cautioned Bee. “Their videos are specifically aimed at middle school and high school children.”

“Samantha Bee did get a couple things right. PragerU is reaching millions of young people,” a spokesperson for PragerU told Breitbart News, adding, “And we are dangerous – to the left.”

Indeed, PragerU has been widely successful — despite YouTube continuously censoring the group on its platform — as each video briefly touches upon basic conservative principles on a variety of topics.

