Stephen King: ‘Turning the Senate Blue Starts with Defeating Susan Collins’

Horror author and Hollywood producer Stephen King’s obsession with ousting Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) continued this week when he declared that Democrats regaining a majority in the Senate starts with unseating the Republican lawmaker.

“Our firewall is turning the Senate blue. That starts with defeating Susan Collins in Maine,” Stephen King said Wednesday.

Our firewall is turning the Senate blue. That starts with defeating Susan Collins in Maine. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 13, 2020

The It scribe said early that “Susan Collins said she hopedDonald Trump had learned his lesson. She’s right. The lesson he learned is he can do anything he wants.”

Susan Collins said she hopedDonald Trump had learned his lesson. She’s right. The lesson he learned is he can do anything he wants. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 13, 2020

King was referring to an interview Collins did with CBS’ Norah O’Donnell, in which Collins explained why she voted to acquit President Donald Trump on both impeachment charges. “I believe that the President has learned from this case” and that Trump “will be much more cautious in the future,” Sen. Collins said.

Sen. Collin has long been on the receiving end of the Shinning author’s attacks. In September 2018, King said “IF Susan Collins votes to confirm Kavanaugh, and IF she runs for re-election—two bigs ifs—she will be defeated. It would be unwise for anyone to mistake how angry most Americans are at the way this is being railroaded through.”

And last June, King supported the news that Sara Gidgeon had announced her campaign to run against Sen. Collins. “It is time for Susan Collins to go,” King said.