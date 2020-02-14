Alyssa Milano Series ‘Insatiable’ Canceled by Netflix After Just Two Seasons

Alyssa Milano will have more time to devote to her left-wing political causes now that her Netflix series has been canceled after two season.

Insatiable won’t be returning for a third season after the streamer decided to end the dark comedy series. The show starred Debby Ryan as a formerly fat high school student seeking revenge on her classmates who bullied her. Milano co-starred as the vain wife of the attorney who takes an interest in the heroine.

The news of the cancellation was published Friday in Hollywood trade publications including Variety and Deadline. But Milano hinted earlier this month in a tweet that Insatiable had been axed.

“We will not be coming back, sadly,” Milano tweeted on February 4. Insatiable was produced by CBS TV Studios for Netflix.

We will not be coming back, sadly. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 4, 2020

Alyssa Milano rocketed out of mid-career doldrums to transform herself into one of Hollywood’s most prominent left-wing voices following her involvement in the #MeToo movement and the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The Who’s the Boss? star has used her 3.6 million Twitter followers to rally against President Donald Trump, whom she has called to be removed from office. Last month, at the height of impeachment fever, the actress accused GOP members of choosing “a corrupt Bad Guy over the constitution and the health of our nation.”

