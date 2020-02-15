Global Warming Hardliner John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Use Private Jet to Grab Valentines Day Dinner

Oscar and Grammy-winning singer and global warming activist John Legend and his model wife Chrissy Teigen flew 500 miles on a private jet to dine at a restaurant for their Valentine’s Day date, despite Legend’s insistence that the planet is in the midst of a “climate crisis.”

John Legend and Teigen reportedly traveled via private jet to grab dinner at the French Laundry restaurant in Yountville, California, which is roughly 500 miles from their home. Teigen documented the Valentine’s Day trip in an Instagram story, which showed the couple on their way to the restaurant in the luxury jet.

Teigen took in the moment and shared the luxury experience on her Instagram.

The pair’s choice of travel smacks of hypocrisy and contradicts Legend’s hardline stance on climate change. In 2015, Legend warned his followers on Twitter that “We CANNOT elect a president who isn’t serious about climate change”:

We CANNOT elect a president who isn't serious about climate change. These guys disqualify themselves with this foolishness. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 17, 2015

In 2016, Legend posted a New York Times piece on rising sea levels and wrote, “Shame on us if we elect a climate change denier”:

Shame on us if we elect a climate change denier: Seas Are Rising at Fastest Rate in Last 28 Centuries https://t.co/0RxrvNMJRY — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 23, 2016

More recently, in September, Legend expressed support for the Greta Thunberg-inspired global climate strike.

“Young activists are challenging us to confront the realities of the climate crisis. Join me as I stand with

@amnestyusa and @GretaThunberg today as we strike for climate,” he wrote:

Young activists are challenging us to confront the realities of the climate crisis. Join me as I stand with @amnestyusa and @GretaThunberg today as we strike for climate. https://t.co/ND1321N5dJ #ClimateStrike #StrikeWithUs #AmbassadorOfConscience pic.twitter.com/Bra27noYa9 — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 20, 2019

Legend and Teigen join a long line of virtue signaling elites in Hollywood and DC who routinely embrace private air travel, despite their warnings of a looming “crisis.”

Both Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) have embraced private air travel over the course of their presidential campaigns. The socialist senator, who hopes to make his $16 trillion climate change plan a reality, spent over $1 million on private jet usage in the final quarter of 2019.