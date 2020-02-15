Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is the Queen of Hearts in Red Leather Trench

First Lady Melania Trump was a queen of hearts of sorts as she strutted out of the White House this weekend for Palm Beach, Florida in a 1970s-inspired red leather trench coat.

On Valentine’s Day, Melania Trump chose a red faux leather trench coat by Les Rêveries, a French brand that literally translates to “Daydreams,” quite the mood. The coat retails for about $690.

Mrs. Trump paired the red leather trench coat with a pair of thick black squared sunglasses by Saint Laurent and a pair of curvy navy blue Christian Louboutin stilettos.

Appropriately, Mrs. Trump chose a candy-colored color-blocked wool dress by the brand Novis to land in Palm Beach. The dress retails for about $279.

The graphic black, white, pink, and red dress was paired with a pair of stark white Christian Louboutin patent leather stilettoes.

