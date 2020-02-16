‘Borat’ Director Larry Charles Goes On Unhinged Rant After Breitbart Quotes Him Accurately

Borat filmmaker Larry Charles embarked on an unhinged social media rant Saturday after learning that his earlier Twitter diatribe calling President Donald Trump an “illegally installed” commander in chief was accurately quoted by Breitbart News.

Charles posted screenshots of the Breitbart article to Twitter in his most recent outburst, accusing President Trump and his family of apparent war crimes and colluding with Russia. The Seinfeld writer also bizarrely cited the Mueller Report without noting that the report failed to find any evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

In his earlier Twitter rant on Friday, Charles called President Trump “a traitor and criminal” who has been “illegally installed in the White House.” He also tweeted that the Trump administration is endangering the lives of minorities.

“If you are black or brown or Muslim or Jew you are in danger. Only the white Christians are safe,” he tweeted.

Breitbart News accurately quoted Charles’s earlier Twitter tirade, prompting another angry deluge from the Hollywood filmmaker on Saturday.

1. Have you not seen the armed pro gun pro militia protesters marching through the state capitol of #Virginia and elsewhere? ? Have you not seen the children in cages? Or the mealy mouthed response by the cowardly main stream press? pic.twitter.com/U64e9nucyY — Larry Charles (@larrycharlesism) February 15, 2020

2. Have you not seen the attacks of people of other religions under the insidious pernicious guise of religious freedom? Did you forget the ever expanding Muslim ban? Or the successful efforts to repeal #LBGTQ, Women’s and in fact all #HumanRights? pic.twitter.com/UeWEVhHy3N — Larry Charles (@larrycharlesism) February 15, 2020

3. Have you not witnessed Trump and his unscrupulous family and cronies committing what looks like war crimes/treason/corruption/conspiracy and abuse of power fueled suspiciously by Russia only to be protected by an equally complicit @gop? pic.twitter.com/MboenUJpQh — Larry Charles (@larrycharlesism) February 15, 2020

4. Did you read the #MuellerReport? Did you watch the first #impeachment of a first term president in a fixed sham of a trial without witnesses or evidence that we as Americans have been forced to accept? pic.twitter.com/0rnHWRlqXl — Larry Charles (@larrycharlesism) February 15, 2020

5. Have you not been witnessing the destruction of the earth itself by the rich and greedy? If not, then you must think I’m fucking crazy. Unfortunately, I’m fucking sane. pic.twitter.com/yZdRde7CW3 — Larry Charles (@larrycharlesism) February 15, 2020

His most recent Twitter rant features scattershot accusations that include the Russia conspiracy hoax and “the destruction of the earth itself by the rich and greedy.”

Larry Charles concluded by saying that anyone who doesn’t see the world as he does “must think I’m fucking crazy. Unfortunately, I’m fucking sane.”

The Hollywood director has frequently lashed out at President Trump on Twitter, whipping up his followers with doomsday rhetoric. In December, he warned that violent protests would break out if Congress failed to remove President Trump through impeachment.

Following the Senate’s acquittal this month, no such riots have broken out.

