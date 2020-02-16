Lena Dunham Makes Runway Debut at London Fashion Week

Actress and left-wing activist Lena Dunham made her runway debut at London Fashion Week last week alongside traditional fashion models.

Lena Dunham, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, walked in a show for the brand 16Arlington of which she has worn designs by in the recent past.

“It’s an adrenaline rush out there,” Dunham told Vogue of walking in the 16Arlington show. “I have to say, I think I was very coddled today—all of the girls were running and doing their quick changes, but people were there at every juncture telling me where to go, so I feel lucky about that.”

“It’s hard for me to imagine that I’m going to get a ton of job offers off the back of it, but it was a delight,” Dunham said.

The Girls star and former Hillary Clinton 2016 campaign celebrity surrogate previously wore a dress by 16Arlington to the premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.

“And what I love about [16Arlington] is that they make something that fits your body beautifully, but also has a sense of humor. When I went to the Once Upon a Time premiere, I was like, ‘I look like a hot Muppet!'” Dunham said.

We last heard from Dunham earlier this month when she announced that Joker star Joaquin Phoenix's unhinged Oscars acceptance speech inspired her want to become vegan.

