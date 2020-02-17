Amie Harwick, Hollywood Therapist and Ex-Fiancee of Drew Carey, Killed

Amie Harwick, Hollywood therapist and ex-fiancee of Drew Carey, has died after sustaining fatal injuries from an apparent fall from a balcony in the Hollywood Hills. Harwick’s ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, has been arrested in connection with her untimely death.
Amie Harwick has died after sustaining fatal injuries which stemmed from apparently falling off of a third-floor balcony, according to a report by CBS News.
The report added that police said the Los Angeles Fire Department took the woman to a hospital, where she later passed away.
Police reportedly arrived at the scene of the incident after receiving a call about a “woman screaming” at the Hollywood Hills residential building. When police arrived, a roommate told them that Harwick was being assaulted.
Harwick’s ex-boyfriend, 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, has been arrested as a suspect in connection with her death. He is being held on a $2 million bail, according to CBS Los Angeles.
Harwick had previously filed a restraining order against Pursehouse, expressing fear about her former boyfriend to police. The police added that the restraining order had recently expired, and that Harwick had seen Pursehouse within the last few weeks.
According to CBS, police found evidence of forced entry into the home, and a struggle. Police added that they also found evidence of an intruder entering, and then leaving the home.
