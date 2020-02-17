Cher Panics Ahead of Nevada Caucuses: ‘Don’t Think Dems Running Can Beat Trump’

Singer and actress Cher stops to talk to media as she leaves a fundraiser for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum in Provincetown, Mass., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Actress-singer Cher sounded a note of panic over the 2020 presidential election, saying that Joe Biden carries too much negative baggage and appears unable to run a smooth presidential campaign.

The Oscar-winning Moonstruck star also said she thinks none of the current crop of Democratic candidates will be able to beat President Donald Trump.

Cher threw Sen.Biden (D-DE) under the bus in a tweet saying that the former vice president has “many strikes against him.” She added that Biden is a “good, honest man” who could be president, “but not run 4 pres.”

Cher also dismissed the entire crop of Democratic presidential hopefuls, writing that none of them appears able to beat President Trump in November.

The left-wing Hollywood star said that Democrats need a “magnetic leader to bring us to together, with impeccable background, who can hit the ground running.”

Cher also posted a question to her 3.7 million Twitter followers, asking what they would think if Mike Bloomberg asked Hillary Clinton to be his vice presidential running mate.

Last week, Cher posted a rage tweet calling President Trump and Attorney General William Barr “brothers from another mother” whose “gelatinous chins fall over their collars down on their chests.” She added that “neither one could recognize the truth if their lives depended on it.”

