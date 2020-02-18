Hollywood Demands AG Bill Barr Resign to ‘Restore Public Confidence’ in DOJ

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Judd Apatow speaks onstage during the 72nd Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at The Ritz Carlton on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Hollywood left have taken out their pitchforks for Attorney General William Barr, demanding his immediate resignation in order to restore public confidence in the Department of Justice.

Stars including Alyssa Milano, Mark Ruffalo, Rosie O’Donnell, and John Leguizamo are encouraging their social media followers to sign a petition that accuses Barr of misleading the public about the contents of the Mueller report and making false statements to Congress.

Their demands echo those of Democratic presidential candidates, including Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, who are also seeking Barr’s resignation from office. Republicans are calling the coordinated attack a political hit job designed to weaken President Donald Trump and to prevent Barr from investigating the origins of the Russia collusion hoax.

The Obama-aligned group Protect Democracy has also launched a media offensive against Barr, telling news outlets that more than 2,000 former Department of Justice officials are calling for Barr to step down.

Alyssa Milano led the Hollywood charge, saying that Barr must resign “to restore public confidence in the integrity of the Department of Justice.”

Actress Piper Perabo also fanned the flames by recycling the claims made by Protect Democracy.

Rosie O’Donnell also demanded Barr’s resignation, citing Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe, who has pushed for impeachment since before Donald Trump took office in 2016.

Actor Mark Ruffalo echoed the push for Barr’s resignation, quoting an editorial written by Donald Ayer, former U.S. Deputy Attorney General under President George H. W. Bush.

Filmmaker Judd Apatow let loose a wild string of allegations against Barr, claiming that the attorney general is “part of a cult” and that he is being unduly influenced by religion.

Actor John Leguizamo simply tweeted the hashtags #ResignBarr and #BarrResign six times.

Alec Baldwin tweeted a cryptic list of prominent conservatives and Trump supporters, adding Barr’s name to the top of the list.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.