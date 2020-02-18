Rosario Dawson Comes Out as LGBTQ While Discussing Her Relationship with Cory Booker

Actress Rosario Dawson has revealed that she identifies as LGBTQ in a new interview with Bustle in which the star also discussed her ongoing romantic involvement with former presidential candidate Cory Booker.

Dawson spoke about her sexuality when the online women’s magazine asked about a 2018 Instagram post in which she wrote, “Sending love to my fellow lgbtq+ homies.” The Rent actress explained that the post wasn’t meant to be a coming out, but added that it wasn’t inaccurate either.

“People kept saying that I [came out]… I didn’t do that,” Dawson told Bustle. “I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out. I mean, I guess I am now.”

The actress was quick to clarify: “I’ve never had a relationship in that space, so it’s never felt like an authentic calling to me.” She didn’t specify which category in the LGBT rubric she identifies as.

Dawson also spoke about Sen. Booker (D-NJ), whom she has been dating publicly for a year.

“It’s the first time I felt like I had to be responsible about my choice of love, which is a challenging thing to do,” she told Bustle. “If you fall in love, you fall in love. But there’s another aspect I had to consider: what this meant in [putting] a microscope on my family and particularly on my daughter.”

She added: “But in each other I think we found our person.”

On Valentine’s Day, Dawson shared a romantic video of her with Booker.

Dawson didn’t say if she will be endorsing any candidate now that Booker has dropped out the Democratic primary race. The actress told Bustle that she’s going to back whoever becomes the Democratic nominee.

Last year, Dawson joined Booker on the campaign trail, squeezing in joint appearances with her boyfriend in between shooting days of her USA Network series Briarpatch.

Next up for the power couple is a much-needed vacation.

“I’ve burnt out before and burning out is not pretty,” Dawson told the magazine. “And it ends up degrading everything else you’re passionate about… You can’t shoulder all of that burden all the time.”

