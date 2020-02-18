‘The Price Is Right’ Suspends Taping After Death of Host Drew Carry’s Ex-Fiancée, Amie Harwick

Iconic game show The Price Is Right has suspended production this week after the death of show host Drew Carey’s ex-fiancée, Amie Harwick.

Harwick, a well-known Hollywood sex therapist, was found outside her apartment building on Saturday seriously injured from a fall from the third story of the building. She later died from her injuries. The victim’s ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, was then arrested and charged with murder for allegedly pushing her off a balcony.

The Price Is Right host Drew Carey released a statement upon Harwick’s death reminiscing about his love for Harwick, according to The Wrap.

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime,” Carey said on Monday. “She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.”

Carey and Harwick were engaged to be married, but their relationship ended in 2018 before they tied the knot.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported that Harwick had taken a restraining order out against Pursehouse, but the order had lapsed by the time of her death.

