Actor Andy Richter to Democrats Supporting Mike Bloomberg: ‘F**k This Racist Misogynist Bigot’

Andy Richter, actor and longtime sidekick to TBS late-night host Conan O’Brien, urged Democrats to “say no to this fucker” former New York City mayor and White House hopeful Mike Bloomberg.

“Seriously, fuck this racist misogynist bigot. Who else do you need him to dehumanize before you decide he doesn’t deserve your vote?” Andy Richter said, responding to a video in which Bloomberg is heard decrying the presidential race boiling down to “some guy wearing a dress and whether he, she, or it can go to the locker room, is not a winning formula for most people.”

Seriously, fuck this racist misogynist bigot. Who else do you need him to dehumanize before you decide he doesn’t deserve your vote? https://t.co/iRVjuKojt2 — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) February 19, 2020

Richter doubled down on his criticism of Bloomberg, responding to a Twitter user who believes Bloomberg “might be in the best position to beat Trump.”

“You’re already admitting a moral defeat,” the Madagascar star said. “How’s about we all say no to this fucker now, loudly and clearly so that our fellow Dems hear us, and so that the groups he insults and belittles know we have their back? Speak up now and you won’t have to vote for him in November.”

You’re already admitting a moral defeat. How’s about we all say no to this fucker now, loudly and clearly so that our fellow Dems hear us, and so that the groups he insults and belittles know we have their back? Speak up now and you won’t have to vote for him in November. pic.twitter.com/vJDvpHgNol — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) February 19, 2020

Bloomberg’s presidential stock has risen — he’s qualified for Wednesday’s Las Vegas debate and has already spent over $124 million in political advertising ahead of looming primaries — and the barrage of video catching him railing against the LGBTQ or saying “all the crime” occurs in minority neighborhoods, has made him the number one target of the left.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) called Bloomberg “obscene” while his rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren assailed him as an “egomaniac billionaire.”

