Director Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Mikaela Announces Porn Career

Mikaela Spielberg, the 23-year-old daughter of famed Hollywood director Steven Spielberg, announced on Wednesday according to reports that she is now starring in porn videos.

Mikaela Spielberg, who is the adopted daughter of the director and his actress wife Kate Capshaw, told the US Sun that her parents support her adult film career.

Mikaela said that when she told her parents about her decision, they were “intrigued” but “not upset.”

The Nashville, Tennessee, native also told the paper that she is a “sexual creature” and got tired of working day-to-day to earn a living.

“I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body, and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body,” she said. “And I also just got tired of working day-to-day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul.”

The newly-minted porn star also said that doing solo porn is a way to not be “violated.”

“I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated,” she said.

Mikaela told her @vandalprincess Instagram fans of her new venture on Wednesday.

The young woman also insisted that her new career was not a bottom-of-the-barrel choice.

“This isn’t like an ‘end of the road’ or ‘I’ve hit bottom’ choice,” she said. “This is a positive, empowering choice. I realized there is no shame in having a fascination with this industry and wanting to do something that is safe, sane, consensual.”

According to reports, Mikaela had posted a few of her solo porn videos to the highly visited site PornHub under the name “Sugar Star,” but pulled them while working to earn a Sexually Oriented Business License from the State of Tennessee.

“My body, my life, my income, my choice. I owe not a single person my autonomy or virtue just because of a name,” she told the paper.

