Watch — Whoopi Goldberg Grills AOC for Bashing Older Generation: You Lost My Support

Actress and daytime talk show host Whoopi Goldberg grilled Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) during a Wednesday interview on The View, where she told the congresswoman that she has “lost” her support after she bashed older generation Democrats, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“I was very happy when you were elected, because I thought it was a great step in a good direction,” began Goldberg, “and then you lost me, because it felt like you were saying to people like me, that I was too old and didn’t do enough.”

Goldberg appeared to be referring to the July 2019 feud between “the squad” and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Watch below:

“Oh, no,” reacted Ocasio-Cortez.

“Well, that’s what it sounded like,” continued Goldberg, “and so, that has bothered me, because I feel like — I love young people, I was once one — but you’re on my shoulders, and we have carried this fight.”

Goldberg went on to mention Democrats like Pelosi and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), referring to them as “the only chicks in the room” before Ocasio-Cortez arrived in Washington.

“People like, you know, Nancy Pelosi, who was the only chick in the room for years, and the fine madam Feinstein, who was the only chick in the room for years, and had to deal with all that stuff,” said Golderg.

“And to sort of hear it sound like you were dismissing us bothered the hell out of me,” she added.

“No, of course, and I appreciate you sharing that with me, and I think–” responded the rookie congresswoman.

“Well, I figured everybody else probably already has,” interrupted Goldberg.

Ocasio-Cortez then went on to insist that Speaker Pelosi is the “mama bear” of the Democrat Party, adding that she believes there is a lot of “incentive” to “blow up” disagreements that happen among Democrats.

“First of all, I think there’s a lot of incentive to blow up disagreements in the Party as like, huge fights,” said Ocasio-Cortez. “I think it’s important for us all to recognize — and we do this in our rallies — to recognize the people who have been in this fight.”

“Nancy Pelosi, that’s mamma bear of the Democratic Party,” she added.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.