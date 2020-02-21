Distributor for ‘Parasite’ Says Trump Can’t Read After POTUS Mocked the Oscar-Winning Film

The distributor of the film Parasite, which claimed the Oscar for Best Picture, was apparently triggered by President Donald Trump’s criticism of the award-winning film.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump briefly commented on the Oscars at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs on Thursday night, indicating he was not a fan of the politically charged ceremony which recorded a new all-time ratings low.

“By the way how bad were the Academy Awards this year, did you see it?” Trump asked, before expressing surprise at the Oscar given to Parasite, a South Korean film.

“What the hell was that all about?” he asked. “We got enough problems with South Korea with trade, on top of it they give them the best movie of the year? Was it good? I don’t know.”

Trump said he would rather return to films like Gone with the Wind or Sunset Boulevard.

“I thought it was best foreign film right?” he asked, recalling Parasite which was the first foreign film to win an Academy Award for Best Picture. “Did this ever happen before?”

North American distributor of the film, Neon, took to Twitter and posted a clip from the rally alongside the caption: “Understandable, he can’t read.”

The tweet quickly gained more than 110,000 likes on Twitter as thousands responded with comments of their own.

The picture earned Bong Joon-Ho a best director award. Parasite also won awards for both best original screenplay and best international feature.