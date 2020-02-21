Donald Trump Applauds India’s First Film with Gay Male Lead

President Donald Trump applauded the release of an upcoming Bollywood film featuring its first-ever gay male lead, as his administration continues to push for the decriminalization of homosexuality around the world.

Trump applauded the news shared by the left-wing British human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, who noted how the film was “hoping to win over older people following the decriminalization of homosexuality.”

In a sure sign of his approval, Trump simply wrote: “Great!”

The film, called Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (Extra Careful of Marriage), is a romantic comedy featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar as a same-sex couple named Kartik and Aman, the latter of whom’s parents remain unable to accept their son’s sexuality and continues to try and arrange his marriage to a woman.

Homosexuality became fully legalized across India back in 2018 when the country’s Supreme Court ruled that Section 377, a piece of colonial-era legislation banning sexual acts “against the order of nature” was unconstitutional.

Trump’s pleasure is likely the result of his administration’s policy of pushing for the decriminalization of homosexuality around the world, with countries including Botswana, Chad, Angola, and Trinidad and Tobago also choosing to legalize the act since he took power in 2017.

Last May, Trump even marked Pride celebrations by thanking praising the “outstanding contributions” LGBT people have made to America’s history while calling on people to “stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation.”

