Pete Buttigieg Hits Rush Limbaugh: I Won’t ‘Take Lectures on Family Values’ from a Trump Supporter

Democrat presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg apparently felt the sting of Rush Limbaugh’s recent comments about his masculinity and lashed out at the radio icon and Trump supporters in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

Buttigieg responded to recent remarks by Rush Limbaugh, who said that President Donald Trump’s would clearly look more masculine on a political stage next to Buttigieg, should he win his party’s nomination.

“Look, I guess he just has a different idea of what makes a man than I do,” Buttigieg said of Limbaugh, who had questioned his masculinity when compared to Trump. “I’m not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh or anybody who supports Donald Trump, frankly. You know, when I was packing my bags for Afghanistan, Donald Trump was working on season seven of Celebrity Apprentice.”

“And since when is strength about the chest-pounding and the loud-mouthed guy at the end of the bar?” he continued.

The Rush Limbaugh Show host asked his viewers whether Trump would “have fun” in competing against a 37-year-old “gay guy [who] loves kissing his husband on debate stages.”

“And they got to be looking at that, and they’ve got to be saying, that despite all the great progress and despite all the great wokeness, and despite all the great ground that’s been covered, America’s still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage president,” Limbaugh said. “They have to be saying this, don’t they?”

“Now, there may be some Democrats who think that is the ticket,” Limbaugh added. “There may be some Democrats who think that’s exactly what we need to do, Rush. Get a gay guy kissing his husband on stage, ram it down Trump’s throat, and beat him in the general election. Really. Having fun envisioning that.”

Limbaugh, who was awarded with the Presidential Medal of Freedom earlier this month following his diagnosis with advanced lung cancer, also revealed that Trump reached out to him to tell him to stand by his statements.

“Hell, the president even called me about this,” Limbaugh later said. “Trump said: ‘Rush, I just got to tell you something. Never apologize. Don’t ever apologize.'”

