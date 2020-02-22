John Legend to Stump for Elizabeth Warren in South Carolina

Oscar and Grammy-winning singer and left-wing activist John Legend is taking his political activism to South Carolina for appearances alongside Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), whom he endorsed last fall.

The All of Me singer will appear at events in Orangeburg and Charleston next week, just days ahead of the Palmetto State’s February 29 primary. A Warren aide told CNN that Legend is expected to perform — a move similar to Warren’s rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who has had high profile bands — The Strokes and Portugal. The Man — perform at his recent rallies, drawing thousands of attendees.

Legend endorsed Warren in October, telling Vanity Fair that she is “the best candidate running today and she comes at it with joy and with sincerity and with a wealth of knowledge and experience.”

The megastar also used the opportunity to scold men who purportedly refuse to vote for women, contending that the Massaschusetts senator is “transparently competent and eloquent and on fire.”

“Honestly, I don’t comprehend why guys hate women so much sometimes,” he said. “You see someone as transparently competent and eloquent and on fire as Elizabeth Warren and then you hear some guys just are not into voting for a woman. Why do guys feel so threatened by the idea of a woman president?”

Warren expressed gratitude for the endorsement on social media, writing, “I’m grateful down to my toes for your support, @johnlegend! Looking forward to the day @chrissyteigen doesn’t have to fight with the president of the United States on Twitter.”

I'm grateful down to my toes for your support, @johnlegend! Looking forward to the day @chrissyteigen doesn't have to fight with the president of the United States on Twitter. https://t.co/bLdlaUcW4z — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 29, 2019

Legend affirmed in January that he will vote for Warren on Super Tuesday and ripped Sanders supporters, who he said were doing “quite the disservice” to their candidate.

“Try not to drive people away with your nastiness,” he said. “I will happily vote for him if he wins the primary. Chill.”

I'll be voting for Elizabeth Warren in the CA Democratic primary. https://t.co/jP8ClEho6s — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 15, 2020

Legend follows a long list of celebrities who have endorsed Warren, including Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, actress Ashley Judd, and Hollywood Trump critic Patricia Arquette.

Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, came under fire last week for flying hundreds of miles away, via a private jet, to grab dinner at the French Laundry restaurant in Yountville, California, for Valentine’s Day — a move that seemingly contracts their calls for action to curb the climate change “crisis.” Similarly, the singer’s candidate of choice, who has described climate change as an “existential crisis that threatens all of us,” has utilized a private jet on the campaign trail. However, she told supporters that she fights climate change by “mostly” flying commercial.