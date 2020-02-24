Harvey Weinstein Accusers Slam Guilty Verdict: Falls Short of ‘True, Full’ Justice

A group of Harvey Weinstein accusers, including actresses Ashley Judd and Rosanna Arquette, has slammed a New York City jury for not finding the disgraced movie producer and top Democrat donor guilty of all five charges in his high-profile rape trial.

The group of women, referred to as the Silencebreakers, said that while they are pleased that Weinstein faces jail time, the jury was wrong not to reach an agreement on charges that could leave Weinstein imprisoned for life.

“While it is disappointing that today’s outcome does not deliver the true, full justice that so many women deserve, Harvey Weinstein will now forever be known as a convicted serial predator,” the statement reads.” This conviction would not be possible without the testimony of the courageous women and the many women who have spoken out. Despite intimidation from Weinstein’s legal team, they courageously shared their stories with the jury, the courtroom and the world. This has been a flawed process from the beginning but has further exposed the difficulties women face in coming forward to tell the truth about powerful abusers.”

BREAKING: A New York jury has found Harvey Weinstein guilty on two counts – criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. The following is a statement in response from 23 #Silencebreakers: pic.twitter.com/fXtoZ3Evzc — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) February 24, 2020

“Their bravery will forever be remembered in history. Our fight is far from over. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has brought charges against Weinstein and we hope he will be met with swift justice,” it adds. “As we have said from our very first statement together as Silence Breakers: we refuse to be silenced and will continue to speak out until this unrepentant abuser is brought to justice.”

Weinstein, 67, was found guilty of third-degree rape in the case of Jessica Mann and first-degree sexual assault in the case of Mimi Haley. The jury acquitted him on the two more serious counts.

Jurors first told New York Supreme Court Judge James Burke Friday they were hung on the two predatory counts, but were told to keep working.

Weinstein still faces additional criminal charges in California.

The UPI contributed to this report.