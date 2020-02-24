Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Takes India’s Taj Mahal in Hervé Pierre

First Lady Melania Trump jet-setted off to Agra, India this …
AP/Getty Images

First Lady Melania Trump jet-setted off to Agra, India this week and stopped by the Taj Mahal for a glamorous photo op, wearing fashions that blend the traditions of Bollywood with Parisian high fashion.

To depart the White House on Sunday evening, Melania Trump chose a black turtle neck and checkered skinny pants by Rachel Roy — the longtime designer friend of Mrs. Trump. The Rachel Roy pants once retailed for an affordable $99. The black overcoat could have easily been ripped from Burberry’s latest ready-to-wear collection.

The skinny pants, with their black and white grid pattern, were a perfect match for Mrs. Trump’s Roger Vivier patent-trimmed leather flats and Celine 57mm square sunglasses. The shoes, a nod to India’s flat-centric footwear, retail for about $895 while the shades go for about $460.

