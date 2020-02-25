Democrat Debate — Hollywood Seemingly Checks Out: ‘What a Mess’

You know things are going badly for Democrats when even their loyal base of Hollywood celebrities is checking out on Debate night.

Left-wing Hollywood stars found little to cheer about during Tuesday’s Democratic debate in South Carolina as the party’s presidential hopefuls engaged in shouting matches and the overall tone devolved into chaos. Scrubs star and political sage Zach Braff offered the most succinct summary of the highly touted telecast: “What a mess.”

Unlike the last debate in Las Vegas that saw the stars eagerly championing their favorite candidates and dog-piling on Mike Bloomberg, the South Carolina event failed to elicit much passion aside from derision among celebrities.

Comedian Bill Maher offered the most pungent take on the debate, calling the candidates a bunch of “losers.”

While the world burns, melts and gets sick these children and opportunists running for president talk about a dirty joke from the 80s. What’s the emoji for Losers? — Bill Maher (@billmaher) February 26, 2020

Filmmaker Michael Moore, who is backing Bernie Sanders, called the debated joyless and suggested that the live TV audience was stacked with supporters of Mike Bloomberg.

The audience at the debate — tickets to get in cost up to $3,200. No surprise to see Bloomberg get some cheers. Is there any joy in watching this debate? — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 26, 2020

Actor Adam Scott echoed the sentiment felt by many viewers that debate moderators Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell appeared woefully unprepared.

The moderators of this debate smoked a joint together at approx 4:50p — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) February 26, 2020

When the stars did chime in, it was to scorn or mock the candidates. Comedian Billy Eichner joked that the debate offered the rare opportunity to see old people during primetime.

What I really do love about the debates is that they’re really one of the only times you see old people on TV. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 26, 2020

Zach Braff’s tweet summed up the general reaction to Tuesday’s debate in three words.

What a mess. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 26, 2020

Comedian Hannibal Buress and actor Adam Goldberg skewered Sen. Joe Biden (D-DE) for floundering on stage.

That face you make when you've been trying to be president for 30+ years and you finally realize it's never gonna happen. pic.twitter.com/xyDqQPJlyF — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) February 26, 2020

“Why am I stopping? Where the fuck am I?” — Kiss My @s (@TheAdamGoldberg) February 26, 2020

Comedian Norm MacDonald, who had backed Andrew Yang, targeted Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for seemingly taking a pro-life stance despite her adamantly pro-choice platform.

Warren says Bloomberg told a pregnant women to "kill it". Impossible to kill a fetus. Shame on you, Senator warren. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) February 26, 2020

Actor-comedian Patton Oswalt poked fun of Tom Steyer and Mike Bloomberg while admitting that he wasn’t even watching the debate.

“America is crying out for necktie consistency. I am the only one who can promise that.” — Steyer #DemDebate — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 26, 2020

(I’m filming today and not watching the #DemDebate but I feel like my Tweets are 100% accurate) — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 26, 2020

Actor Michael McKean also made fun of Bloomberg, citing the ubiquity of the candidate’s ad and TV commercials.

Our pregnant friend had a sonogram yesterday and there was a Bloomberg ad on the readout. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) February 26, 2020

