Democrat Debate — Hollywood Seemingly Checks Out: ‘What a Mess’

You know things are going badly for Democrats when even their loyal base of Hollywood celebrities is checking out on Debate night.

Left-wing Hollywood stars found little to cheer about during Tuesday’s Democratic debate in South Carolina as the party’s presidential hopefuls engaged in shouting matches and the overall tone devolved into chaos. Scrubs star and political sage Zach Braff offered the most succinct summary of the highly touted telecast: “What a mess.”

Unlike the last debate in Las Vegas that saw the stars eagerly championing their favorite candidates and dog-piling on Mike Bloomberg, the South Carolina event failed to elicit much passion aside from derision among celebrities.

Comedian Bill Maher offered the most pungent take on the debate, calling the candidates a bunch of “losers.”

Filmmaker Michael Moore, who is backing Bernie Sanders, called the debated joyless and suggested that the live TV audience was stacked with supporters of Mike Bloomberg.

Actor Adam Scott echoed the sentiment felt by many viewers that debate moderators Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell appeared woefully unprepared.

When the stars did chime in, it was to scorn or mock the candidates. Comedian Billy Eichner joked that the debate offered the rare opportunity to see old people during primetime.

Zach Braff’s tweet summed up the general reaction to Tuesday’s debate in three words.

Comedian Hannibal Buress and actor Adam Goldberg skewered Sen. Joe Biden (D-DE) for floundering on stage.

Comedian Norm MacDonald, who had backed Andrew Yang, targeted Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for seemingly taking a pro-life stance despite her adamantly pro-choice platform.

Actor-comedian Patton Oswalt poked fun of Tom Steyer and Mike Bloomberg while admitting that he wasn’t even watching the debate.

Actor Michael McKean also made fun of Bloomberg, citing the ubiquity of the candidate’s ad and TV commercials.

