Ignoring Leftist Outrage, Village People Say Trump Welcome to Play Their Music at Rallies

Iconic disco group Village People issued a statement on Monday declaring that President Donald Trump is welcome to their music at his rallies after left-wing activists demanded the group ban him from using their music.

Village People’s classic song “Macho Man” played as Trump entered a raucous rally in Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, on Monday. The president has also previously used the band’s iconic 1978 hit “Y.M.C.A” at various campaign events.

Amid demands from left-wing agitators online screeching that the group ban Trump from using their music, Village People took to Facebook to say that anyone is allowed to use their songs no matter what their political persuasion.

“We have received numerous requests demanding that we prevent or ban President Donald Trump’s use of our songs, particularly ‘Y.M.C.A.’ and ‘Macho Man,'” the group wrote. “With the latest use of ‘Macho Man’ in India, we are being inundated and can no longer remain silent. Since our music is not being used for a specific endorsement, the President’s use is ‘perfect[ly]’ legal.”