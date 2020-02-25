Ignoring Leftist Outrage, Village People Say Trump Welcome to Play Their Music at Rallies

Iconic disco group Village People issued a statement on Monday declaring that President Donald Trump is welcome to their music at his rallies after left-wing activists demanded the group ban him from using their music.
Village People’s classic song “Macho Man” played as Trump entered a raucous rally in Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, on Monday. The president has also previously used the band’s iconic 1978 hit “Y.M.C.A” at various campaign events.
Amid demands from left-wing agitators online screeching that the group ban Trump from using their music, Village People took to Facebook to say that anyone is allowed to use their songs no matter what their political persuasion.
“We have received numerous requests demanding that we prevent or ban President Donald Trump’s use of our songs, particularly ‘Y.M.C.A.’ and ‘Macho Man,'” the group wrote. “With the latest use of ‘Macho Man’ in India, we are being inundated and can no longer remain silent. Since our music is not being used for a specific endorsement, the President’s use is ‘perfect[ly]’ legal.”
“He has remained respectful in his use of our songs and has not crossed the line; if he or any other candidate were to use any of our songs in a manner that would suggest our endorsement, or in a promotional advertisement, that would cross the line,” they added.
Despite noting that Trump and his supporters appear to enjoy their music, the group did say they would rather their music not be kept out of politics.
“Like millions of Village People fans worldwide, the President and his supporters have shown a genuine like for our music,” the statement continued. “Our music is all-inclusive and certainly everyone is entitled to do the YMCA dance, regardless of their political affiliation. Having said that, we certainly don’t endorse his use as we’d prefer our music be kept out of politics.”
The group’s refusal to ban Trump from using their music flies in the face of other high-profile singers who in their opposition to his politics have barred Trump from using their music, a list which includes The Rolling Stones, Rihanna, Aerosmith, Adele, and Queen.
Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.