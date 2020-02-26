Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Boards Air Force One in Pink Carolina Herrera

First Lady Melania Trump departed New Delhi, India, in a bright pink gown and an updo as she and President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Wednesday.

Melania Trump chose a pink Carolina Herrera tie-neck silk-crepe gown as she attended a state banquet in New Delhi. The Carolina Herrera gown retails for about $3,000.

The gown was paired with Aquazzura pink embroidered ballet flats, which retail for about $750, and gold plated earrings by Indian jewelry brand Amrapali, which retail for $210. Mrs. Trump swept her hair up in an updo which she sometimes, but not always, does when wearing a gown.

Mrs. Trump boarded Air Force One in the gown and evening accessories, almost for a James Bond girl moment. How chic?!

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.