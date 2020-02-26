Report: Prison Officials Fear Harvey Weinstein will Suffer ‘Epstein Incident’

New York City prison officials fear disgraced Hollywood movie mogul and mega Democrat Party donor Harvey Weinstein will commit suicide in jail akin to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report.

TMZ reports:

High-ranking officials at NYC’s Department of Corrections tell TMZ … there’s anxiety running through the ranks about another “Epstein Incident” and the scrutiny that would follow if HW offed himself on their watch, which is why an action plan is in place.

For starters, we’re told one possibility is that Weinstein will be housed in a private section of Rikers Island’s North Infirmary Command, which is for high-profile inmates or guys with health issues — Harvey fits both. He could land in the “ANNEX,” with the other dudes falling apart. Once he’s there and all checked in, our sources say HW will probably get his own cell with round-the-clock surveillance cameras watching his every move… Epstein’s death was put under a magnifying glass when he hanged himself in his cell, while guards were supposed to be checking in periodically.

The reported concern comes after Weinstein was found guilty on Monday of rape in the third degree along with criminal sexual acts in the first degree in what was a watershed moment for the #MeToo movement. However, the former movie producer was acquitted on more serious charges of predatory assault. Hours after he was transported to Rikers, Weinstein was admitted to Bellevue Hospital Center for chest pains and high blood pressure. He faces 5 to 29 years in prison and will be sentenced on March 11th. The guilty verdict left Weinstein stunned, muttering, “I’m innocent, I’m innocent. How could this happen in America?” his lawyer, Arthur Aidala, told reporters.

While Weinstein maintains his innocence, a group of accusers, known as the Silence Breakers, praised the verdict, but expressed disappointment that he was not found guilty on charges that hold a life sentence.

“While it is disappointing that today’s outcome does not deliver the true, full justice that so many women deserve, Harvey Weinstein will now forever be known as a convicted serial predator,” the statement reads.” This conviction would not be possible without the testimony of the courageous women and the many women who have spoken out. Despite intimidation from Weinstein’s legal team, they courageously shared their stories with the jury, the courtroom and the world. This has been a flawed process from the beginning but has further exposed the difficulties women face in coming forward to tell the truth about powerful abusers.”

“Their bravery will forever be remembered in history. Our fight is far from over. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has brought charges against Weinstein and we hope he will be met with swift justice,” the statement adds. “As we have said from our very first statement together as Silence Breakers: we refuse to be silenced and will continue to speak out until this unrepentant abuser is brought to justice.”