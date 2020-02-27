Bette Midler Says ‘Truth Is Coming Out’: Lindsey Graham ‘in Love’ with Richard Grenell

Bette Midler smeared Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) with a homophobic tweet on Thursday in which she claimed that Sen. Graham is “in love” with Ambassador Richard Grenell, whom President Donald Trump recently appointed as acting director of national intelligence.

Midler posted a poem containing homophobic stereotypes aimed at Sen. Graham, calling him a “Southern Belle” and “ma’am.” She also referred to the senator as “Linseedy.”

The Hollywood star wrote:

Linseedy Graham, that Southern ham, Has got a secret, oh yes ma’am The truth is coming out and soon, Seed’s in love with a Trumpy goon! That brand new hack? Head of Intell? Lindsey’s such a Southern Belle!

Amb. Grenell, who is openly gay, most recently served as the U.S. ambassador to Germany before President Trump named him acting head of intelligence. The appointment makes Grenell the first openly gay individual to hold a cabinet-level position in the White House.

Midler posted the tweet with a photo montage juxtaposing Sen. Graham and Grenell.

pic.twitter.com/Q7Jwyio7Fh — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 27, 2020

Midler has a history of making gay jokes aimed at her ideological adversaries. The actress landed in hot water in 2018 for joking that President Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin were meeting in Finland in order to engage in oral sex.

The actress tweeted, “Trump and Putin are meeting in Finland next month. That’s a long way to travel for a blowjob, but hey — Putin’s got the money.’

Midler received overwhelmingly negative feedback accusing her of making homophobic insults.

Trump and Putin are meeting in Finland next month. That's a long way to travel for a blowjob, but hey — Putin's got the money. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 29, 2018

The same year, Bette Midler was roasted online for tweeting that “women are the n-word of the world.” The actress apologized and deleted the tweet, saying that she had angrily “tweeted w/o thinking my choice of words would be enraging to black women who doubly suffer, both by being women and by being black.”

The too brief investigation of allegations against Kavanaugh infuriated me. Angrily I tweeted w/o thinking my choice of words would be enraging to black women who doubly suffer, both by being women and by being black. I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 5, 2018

Midler’s virtually non-stop, anti-Trump tweeting appears to have gotten her the result that she wanted — her first major Hollywood role in years. Midler is re-teaming with her First Wives Club co-stars Diane Keaton and Goldie Hawn in the comedy Family Jewels, which is set to begin filming this year.

