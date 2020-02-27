Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took more political contributions from convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein than any other Democrat lawmaker, according to a review by the New York Post.

The Post reported:

Federal Election Commission filings show the disgraced movie mogul bundled $1.4 million for Clinton during her presidential bid in 2016 and handed her another $73,390 dating back to her 1999 New York Senate seat run. […] The Miramax founder raised $72,100 for Obama but only bundled $679,000 for his 2012 reelection bid — half of what he raised for Clinton, the FEC data shows. […] The generous donor also made five-figure contributions to Democrat lawmakers such as Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, who replaced Clinton as the junior senator for New York, and Chuck Schumer, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Patrick Leahy of Vermont.

The figures resurfaced after Clinton attempted to defend Weinstein’s contributions to previous campaigns in which she noted that the disgraced Hollywood movie producer gave cash to other top Democrats as well.

“I don’t know if that should chill anyone else from contributing to political campaigns, but it should end the kind of behavior that he was convicted for,” Clinton said at the Berlin Film Festival on Tuesday. “He contributed to Barack Obama’s campaign, and John Kerry’s campaign and Al Gore’s campaign and everybody’s campaign.”

A New York City jury on Monday found Weinstein guilty on lesser charges of rape and sexual assault, but acquitted him on more serious counts of predatory assault.

The Academy Award-winning producer had been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women but charged in the cases of two.

Weinstein, 67, was found guilty of third-degree rape in the case of Jessica Mann and first-degree sexual assault in the case of Mimi Haley. The jury acquitted him on the two more serious counts.

Jurors first told New York Supreme Court Judge James Burke Friday they were hung on the two predatory counts, but were told to keep working.

Weinstein will remain in custody until he is sentenced on March 11.

The UPI contributed to this report.