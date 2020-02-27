‘Jumanji’ Star Jack Black: I’m ’All In’ For Elizabeth Warren

Actor-comedian-musician Jack Black waded into political waters this week and confessed that he is “all in” for Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) presidential bid.

The Jumanji star on Monday posted a photo with the caption, “Elizabeth Warren has a plan and I’M ALL IN,” alongside the hashtag #WarrenTime.”

The presidential hopeful has garnered a flurry of Hollywood presidential endorsements, from Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness to actress Ashley Judd to Grammy-winning singer John Legend, who stumped for Warren in South Carolina on Wednesday.

“We cannot wait any longer to undo all the evil, all the corruption that Trump has unleashed in the last few years,” Legend told the audience at South Carolina State University on Wednesday.

“I know the bar is really low right now,” he said. “We have a president who embarrasses this country. Wouldn’t it be refreshing to have a woman of Senator Warren’s brilliance replacing him?”

The wave of high-profile endorsements has failed to translate to mass support from voters in early primary and caucus states. Warren placed third in Iowa, fourth in New Hampshire, and fourth in Nevada. While the South Carolina primary has yet to take place, the current RealClearPolitics average shows Warren in fourth place with single-digit support, trailing Joe Biden (D), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Tom Steyer (D).

She is currently in fourth place in terms of delegate totals, garnering eight thus far.

Black recently came under fire after posting a now-deleted image of himself in a t-shirt featuring Warren’s face on Mount Rushmore. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Nacho Libre star removed the photo “after multiple followers pointed out that Mount Rushmore has a complicated history with Native Americans (the 1941 monument, carved into sacred ground, is considered a desecration by some).”

Built by Wendy, the company that created the shirt featuring Warren — who falsely claimed Native American heritage for years — also removed the shirt from its online store, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“I respected their wishes,” Black told the outlet. “I think Elizabeth Warren would be a great president. She’s the smartest candidate in the race. She speaks with the most clarity regarding the big structural change needed to make government work for everyone. I endorse her campaign and hope to be celebrating her victory in November!”

The School of Rock star voiced his disdain for President Trump during the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, telling his audience, “I love you all so much” but adding “Except for Donald Trump’s a piece of shit! Peace out, love you!”