Mark Hamill Pushes Michelle Obama for Vice President

Mark Hamill thinks the Force is strong with Michelle Obama.

The Star Wars star tweeted on Wednesday that the eventual Democratic presidential nominee should consider Michelle Obama as a vice presidential running mate. “I hope whoever becomes the Democratic presidential nominee will consider @MichelleObama as their running mate.#DreamTeam2020,” he tweeted.

I hope whoever becomes the Democratic presidential nominee will consider @MichelleObama as their running mate.#DreamTeam2020 pic.twitter.com/Ul9NiifYOy — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 26, 2020

Hamill’s remarks come after presidential hopeful Joe Biden said that he would like Michelle Obama to be his running mate.

“Well I sure would like Michelle to be the vice president,” Biden reportedly said last month during a campaign stop in Muscatine, Iowa.

Michelle Obama has indicated that she has no desire to run for The White House. Last year, she said there’s “zero chance” that she would consider running for president.

“Just between us, and the readers of this magazine — there’s zero chance,” she said in an interview with The National, Amtrak’s travel and culture magazine.

“There are so many ways to improve this country and build a better world, and I keep doing plenty of them, from working with young people to helping families lead healthier lives. But sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office will never be one of them. It’s just not for me.”

Hamill said in December that he considers President Donald Trump to be worse that Darth Vader because Vader eventually “saw the error of his ways.”

