Watch: Oprah Falls on Stage While Speaking About ‘Balance’ During Wellness Tour

Talk show legend Oprah Winfrey fell onstage during a Los Angeles stop on her “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” tour while, ironically, offering a brief explainer on “balance.”

“Here’s my definition of what wellness means to me,” the philanthropist told her audience as she began walking across the Forum arena stage.

“Wellness to me means all things in balance. And balance doesn’t mean all things are equal or at peace at all times,” Oprah Winfrey said, continuing to speak about balance, which led up to her ill-timed tumble.

However, Winfrey brushed off her fall with a dose of levity, shouting “wrong shoes!” to the crowd. According to Page Six, the actress walked around barefoot before changing into a different pair of shoes and engaging in a bit of self-deprecating humor.

“Thank you so much,” she told the audience. “It’s nice to be talking about balance and fall.”

Her tour, aimed to “make 2020 the year of transformation” for “mind, body and spirit,” has featured a number of celebrity guests, including actor Dwayne Johnson, actress-comedians Tina Fey and Amy Schumer, and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

In addition to the celebrity interviews, “each full-day wellness event will include Winfrey discussing her own wellness journey; a dance exercise from choreographer Julianne Hough; talks from inspirational guest speakers; a pre-show dance party; a WW-customized box lunch; and interactive concourse activations,” the Associated Press reported.