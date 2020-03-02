Debra Messing Backs Joe Biden in Rambling Endorsement Video

Actress Debra Messing has endorsed Joe Biden for president the day before Super Tuesday, telling her more than 630,000 Twitter followers that the Democratic candidate is a great communicator and a “unifier” who “believes in Science.”

The Will & Grace star tweeted Monday that “I am for Joe Biden,” adding that his recent primary win in South Carolina shows that “the African American community, which has always been the heart and soul of the [Democratic] Party, trusts Joe.”

2/2

-Joe believes in science.

-Joe’s health care plan builds on Obamacare with an affordable public option

-Biden will passionately campaign for Democratic candidates running for Senate/MOC AND I believe with Biden our down ballot Dems will be most protected. @JoeBiden — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) March 2, 2020

Messing also said that Biden “has NEVER voted to protect gun manufacturers instead of our children.” She added that Biden’s healthcare plan “builds on Obamacare with an affordable public option.”

The actress concluded that “Biden will passionately campaign for Democratic candidates” and “I believe with Biden our down ballot Dems will be most protected.”

Sen. Biden (D-DE) has failed to pick up a significant number of celebrity endorsements unlike his rivals Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Messing joins Rob Reiner and Cher who have both publicly backed Biden.

Debra Messing appeared to back Beto O’Rourke earlier in the election cycle, saying on social media that O’Rourke “will be president one day.” O’Rourke was one of the first major Democratic candidates to drop out of the primary, calling it quits in November.

I’ve been telling everyone I know “Beto will be president one day.” Your tweet gives me hope! We need the likes of him, and @staceyAbrams and @AndrewGillum . Authentic, smart, compassionate, disciplined, passionate. #vote https://t.co/EEoBZtqPtW — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) October 31, 2018

The actress passionately endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. The actress famously blamed fellow star Susan Sarandon for helping President Donald Trump win the election by campaigning for Bernie Sanders and attacking Clinton.

