Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey gushed about the “values” of former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush as he posed for photos with the pair at Carnegie Hall in Manhattan over the weekend.

McConaughey posted one of the photos of the three to social media with the caption, “Two sides of the aisle, one side of values – M.O.C. #BillClinton #GeorgeWBush.”

It is not exactly clear what “values” the Dallas Buyers Club star intended to highlight considering that President Clinton’s presidency was mired in scandals of sexual improprieties, lies, and the attempted coverup of his affair with intern Monica Lewinsky.

Clinton ended up being charged with perjury and obstruction of justice. He was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives, but the U.S. Senate did not convict and remove him.

Unlike the farcical impeachment of Donald Trump, President Clinton’s impeachment was a bi-partisan affair with members of both parties voted for the measure.

Clinton was also disbarred and lost his law license in his home state of Arkansas.

Clinton’s scandalous behavior did not end back in the late 1990s. Most recently Clinton was called on the carpet for his close relationship with convicted rapist and child molester Jeffrey Epstein. Not to mention the decade of accusations of financial improprieties with his now shuttered Clinton Global Initiative charity.

