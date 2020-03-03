Barbra Streisand: ‘America Could Be Extinguished’ if Trump Re-Elected

Hollywood actress-singer Barbra Streisand says she’s in a daily panic over the news and worries that the United States could be “extinguished” if President Donald Trump is re-elected in November.

“Every morning I wake up, holding my breath while I turn on my phone to see the latest news. I think to myself, ‘It can’t be worse than yesterday.’ But when the news loads, I think, ‘Ohhhhh, yes, it is worse,” Streisand writes in an opinion-editorial for Variety published Tuesday morning.

Streisand accuses the Trump administration of botching its response to the deadly Chinese coronavirus and claims the president stole credit for his red hot economy from former President Barack Obama. In contrast to Streisand’s assertions, Dr. Marc Siegel, professor of medicine at New York University, has said the administration has addressed earlier emerging contagion better than the previous administrations.

“I’ve been handling these emerging contagions for about 20 years now, and I have to tell you, I’ve never seen one handled better,” said Dr. Siegel told SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday.

Streisand then blasts President Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the 2016 Paris climate change accord, writing: “We can’t go on like this… It’s too dangerous.”

“Since 2016, we’ve been dragged down into the mud of Trump’s swamp,” the two-time Academy Award-winner writes.

“Every day, he takes another swipe at the pillars of our democracy, but we cannot allow him to irrevocably change this country,” the Meet the Fockers star adds. “The ‘beacon of hope’ that is America could be extinguished if he’s given another four years.”

Streisand concludes her op-ed by calling on voters to “bring back dignity and grace” by voting out President Trump.

“We need a new America, without pollution, without obscenities, without insults, without revenge. We need to restore the nobility of truth … and only then will America be great again” she finishes.

Streisand is no stranger to expressing her disdain toward President Trump and his administration. Last year, the mega Democrat donor tweeted a photo depicting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) impaling the president with her shoe heel.

The actress-singer has also demanded that “climate deniers” be removed from office, beginning with President Trump.

In 2018, Streisand released an anti-Trump ballad entitle “Don’t Lie to Me,” in which she accused the president of being incapable of telling the truth.