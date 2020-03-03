Kanye West Takes ‘Sunday Service’ Overseas: ‘God Has Come to Paris Fashion Week’

Gospel rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West was applauded for taking his Sunday Service Choir to Paris Fashion Week this year, bringing religion to the city of lights.

Fashion designers, supermodels, retailers, and their fans came out to the Theatre des Bouffes du Nord on Sunday to enjoy West’s celebration of the Lord.

Kanye West regaled the momentary congregants with renditions of “Jesus is King,” the “Balm in Gilead,” and other songs from his debut Christian rap album, Jesus Is King, as the choir stood in a concentric circle around a piano.

The famed participants at the service included, Simon Porte Jacquemus, Haider Ackermann, Olivier Rousteing, Jean Touitou, Michèle Lamy, Sarah Andelman, Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, as well as his wife Kim Kardashian West, daughter North West, sister-in-law Kourtney Kardashian, and niece Penelope Disick.

Kim and Olivier Rousteing are into it too #SundayService #PFW (She’s wearing Balmain latex from his collection on Friday) pic.twitter.com/0jIj786XEq — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) March 1, 2020

“A lot of time we put our faith and trust in people, we put our faith and trust in material things,” the pastor said, according to Vogue A lot of times those things fail us,” including “our favorite outfit.”

The magazine added that all the participants were “beaming” as they exited the service, and al were uplifted by the experience.

The fashion people have never been this excited at 9:40 am on Sunday morning in Paris. #SundayService #PFW pic.twitter.com/a5QQjpeZJQ — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) March 1, 2020

Last month, the Grammy-winner brought his Sunday Service worship experience to Miami for the Super Bowl.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.