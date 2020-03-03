Report: Rosie O’Donnell Helping Michael Cohen With Tell-All Book on Trump

For Rosie O’Donnell, it appears that the enemy of her enemy is her new best friend.

The New York Post reported exclusively Tuesday that O’Donnell is teaming up with incarcerated attorney Michael Cohen to work on his tell-all book that is believed to be highly critical of President Donald Trump.

O’Donnell reportedly contacted Cohen in writing after he was sent to the medium-security federal prison in Otisville, New York, last year, according to the Post, which cited an anonymous source.

The former TV talk show host has even traveled to the upstate prison to visit Cohen, who is still looking for a buyer for his book about his years working as Trump’s fixer. The Post reported that Cohen is hoping for a $10 million book deal.

The source told the tabloid newspaper: “Rosie and Michael have bonded over Trump, and she’s helping him with his book, which is now highly critical of the president.” A source in Cohen’s camp said he’s also considering TV and movie deals, possibly helped by O’Donnell’s production company.

Cohen is serving a three-year sentence after pleading guilty to tax evasion and bank fraud. He cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller on the Russia collusion investigation, and also testified before Congress where he painted President Trump as a racist and “con man.”

O’Donnell has been relishing her role as President Trump’s archfoe, using social media to regularly bash the president and his family.

President Trump recently returned the favor by trashing O’Donnell during his Las Vegas rally in February. The president alleged during the rally that O’Donnell violated multiple campaign finance laws but got off easy.

“Rosie O’Donnell — that was a massive violation of the campaign finance laws,” President Trump said. “But Dinesh D’Souza, they wanted to put him in jail … for doing something that was really understandable… Rosie O’Donnell, five times — what she did is incredible, nothing happens.”

O’Donnell responded on Twitter, writing “fuck off u demented liar.”

O’Donnell’s near-constant haranguing of President Trump has not gone unnoticed in Hollywood.

Rosie O’Donnell recently landed her biggest role in years — a supporting turn in the new HBO limited series I Know This Much Is True, starring Mark Ruffalo, which is set to debut in April.

