Super Tuesday Celebrity Split: Hollywood Rallies Behind Bernie Sanders as Biden Gains Steam

Hollywood celebrities were split on Super Tuesday over which Democratic candidate to back for president, with many stars stumping for Bernie Sanders as a resurgent Joe Biden continued to gain endorsements.

Left-wing celebrities put their influencer roles to work on Tuesday by urging their legions of social media followers to vote for their favorite candidates. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) appears to have generated the most passionate supporters among wealthy Hollywood elites, some of whom have enthusiastically hit the road for the socialist candidate.

Actor John Cusack showed his support for Sen. Sanders by tweeting Paul Newman’s climactic courtroom scene from the 1982 movie The Verdict.

Come on people Super Tuesday – watch this – you know what to do – tomorrow you are the law – act with justice -vote @BernieSanders

Final summation : I believe we have justice in our hearts – The Verdict – Paul Newman – Courtroom Summation https://t.co/MM14sYEUO6 via @YouTube — John Cusack (@johncusack) March 3, 2020

Actor-comedian Rob Delaney said urged his followers to vote for Sen. Sanders in order to make “democratic socialism a reality” in the U.S.

If you’ve already voted for @BernieSanders & need another #hit to “chase the dragon” of making democratic socialism a reality, join me as a member of @DemSocialists today: https://t.co/OW0DfCtd8G❤️ pic.twitter.com/xNO9v9Dqk3 — rob delaney (@robdelaney) March 3, 2020

Actor Mark Ruffalo tweeted a video in which he praised Sen. Sanders, saying that he “will make an excellent and historic president.” The actor added: “He is the original progressive.”

Democrats, don’t be defined by the negative of what is “impossible.” Define yourself by the possibility of what is imaginable.#NotMeUs #BernieSanders #SuperTuesdaypic.twitter.com/CFNopxuDTx — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 3, 2020

Splash star Daryl Hannah said that a vote for Sen. Sanders represents “a chance to make real progress in environmental, racial, criminal, and economic justice.”

I endorse #BernieSanders – I believe a vote for #Bernie = a return to optimism 💚

One where we have a chance to make real progress

in environmental , racial, criminal & economic Justice

Why would we not want to aim for these goals?.. — Daryl Hannah (@dhlovelife) March 3, 2020

Actress-singer Cher tweeted that “Joe’s the man for the job,” adding that “sink or swim, I’m with him.”

JOE BIDEN

SINK OR SWIM,I’M WITH HIM PRESIDENT OBAMA CHOSE

JOE”TWICE”BECAUSE HE THOUGHT HE WAS THE RIGHT MAN FOR THE JOB.I KNOW PRESIDENT OBAMA THINKS JOE’S THE RIGHT MAN FOR THIS JOB…

PRESIDENT OF

THE UNITED STATES🇺🇸 — Cher (@cher) March 3, 2020

VOTE YOUR HEAD & YOUR♥️

WE HOLD THESE TRUTHS TO BE SELF-EVIDENT,THAT”ALL MEN”,WOMEN,CHILDREN,

EVERY COLOR,ETHNICITY, RICH,POOR,SICK,HEALTHY,

NEEDY,&”SICK IN SPIRIT”,

ARE CREATED EQUAL.

& MUST BE GIVEN AN EQUAL CHANCE FROM THE BEGINNING.

I BELIEVE JOE’S THE MAN FOR THE JOB

. — Cher (@cher) March 3, 2020

Rob Reiner also tweeted his support of Sen. Biden on Super Tuesday, writing that the candidate will help protect democracy and the environment.

If we want to protect our Democracy, if we want to protect our Environment, if we want to rid our Republic of the Criminal in the White House, cast your vote today for the next President of the United States, Joe Biden. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 3, 2020

Actor Alec Baldwin recently tweeted his support for Sen. Biden, claiming that President Trump would prefer to run against Sen. Sanders “because Trump is pissing in his madras pants in fear of Biden.”

Trump wants Sanders.

Putin wants Sanders.

The ghost of Roy Cohn wants Sanders.

Because Trump is pissing his madras pants in fear of Biden. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2020

Actress Kirsten Dunst went big on Twitter, announcing her support for Sen. Sanders.

Glee actress Jane Lynch also recently tweeted her support for Sen. Biden, writing “@JoeBiden in the WH.”

Let us not be distracted by this move and those that will surely follow. Eyes on the prize. @JoeBiden in the WH. https://t.co/SWE31jVh92 — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) March 2, 2020

Actress-singer Bette Midler declared her support for Mike Bloomberg on Super Tuesday, citing his mayoral tenure in New York following 9/11.

TODAY IS SUPER TUESDAY, as if you didn't know.

And I am all in for @MikeBloomberg. Rail at me all you want, but I saw New York City go from being down on its knees to standing upright and proud after 9-11. It was a long haul, tough; not without mistakes, but he got it done. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 3, 2020

Actress Cynthia Nixon urged her 796,000 Instagram followers to vote for Sen. Sanders, saying that the candidate will “guarantee healthcare for all” and “tackle the climate crisis” by raising taxes on the super wealthy.

Nixon was one of several stars along with Susan Sarandon who traveled with the Sen. Sanders campaign, helping to energize his fan base with their star power.

Actor Michael Ian Black said that he continues “rooting for Elizabeth Warren,” though he noted he lives in Connecticut, which isn’t a Super Tuesday state.

I continue rooting for Elizabeth Warren and wish I could vote for her today. I live in Connecticut. Our primary isn't until 4/28, at which point we will all be quarantined with coronavirus, anyway. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 3, 2020

Comedian Patton Oswalt echoed many left-wing voices in Hollywood when he tweeted “any Dem will do.”

ANY DEM WILL DO https://t.co/jffQ2R4S9h — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 3, 2020

Actress Mia Farrow was one of a growing number of celebrities to back Sen. Joe Biden (D-DE), but said that she would support Sen. Sanders if he becomes the party’s nominee. “We Must oust Trump,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

Im supporting @JoeBiden but if Bernie is the nominee, ill vote for him and i hope all the Bernie supporters will do the same if Joe wins We MUST oust Trump. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 3, 2020

