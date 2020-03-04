Howard Stern Calls Bernie Sanders ‘Karl Marx Jr.’ Who Can’t Beat Trump

In a recent edition of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, veteran radio host Howard Stern referred to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as “Karl Marx Jr.” and poured cold water on the Vermont senator’s chances of defeating President Donald Trump in a general election contest.

Stern branded Sanders as the scion of the socialist revolutionary during a riff about how he’s more worried about the Vermont senator winning the Democrat Party nomination than the deadly coronavirus “pandemic.”

“The coronavirus is [a] pandemic, pandemic, pandemic, so this person said to me, ‘what are you going to do? What are you going to do?’ Stern recalled of a recent conversation he had. “I’m not doing anything, I’m more concerned Karl Marx Jr. is going to get the Democratic nomination.”

“Karl Marx Jr.? That’s Bernie Sanders” Robin Quivers, Stern’s co-host, asked with a laugh.

Howard Stern calls Bernie Sanders Karl Marx Jr. and says that he can't beat Trump in the general election. pic.twitter.com/bCdp3689d1 — Barry Rubin (@barubin) March 2, 2020

“Yeah!” replied Stern. “Listen, if a Democrat wants to win, against Trump, we can’t have Karl Marx Jr. [because] Karl Marx Jr. ain’t going to win the general election. What they need is a good strong moderate to be the candidate.”

Stern explained that Sanders’ penchant for promising free stuff and defense of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro’s health care and education programs has, among other things, rendered the lawmaker unelectable. “Karl Marx Jr. backed Castro… all this free shit he wants to get through, all the free Medicaid and all the free college, no one’s going to pay for it.”

“No one in Congress, Democrats or Republicans, are going to approve it and neither is the Senate,” he added.

The SiriusXM host then said he’s had “sleepless nights” over former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s abysmal performance at his first debate Las Vegas, Nevada, last month.

Stern argued that Bloomberg should have repeatedly called Sanders “Karl Marx Jr.” on the debate stage.

The radio host then mocked the debate moderators for asking the billionaire about the use of non-disclosure agreements to silence women over comments he made to them.

“They hit him with these naive business questions like NDAs,” Stern continued. “I would have turned to that Elizabeth Warren and said ‘Listen Liz, you and Karl Marx Jr. have never run anything. You’ve never generated a job, you’ve never generated income. I have thousands of employees, people whose families have a life because of what I created, you didn’t get anything done, so shut the fuck up.”