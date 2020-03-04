Patricia Arquette: ‘Say No to Mass Extinction and the Destruction of Our Planet. Vote Democrat’

Planet earth is on the verge of destruction, according to actress Patricia Arquette, and voting for Democrats is the only way we can all be saved from “mass extinction.”

“Donald Trump has done nothing but expedite Climate Change inducing policies with 4 more years that would only get worse. Say no to mass extinction and the destruction of our planet. Vote Democrat,” the Oscar-winning actress said in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

If Sen. Bernie Sanders somehow nabs the Democrat nomination and beats President Donald Trump in November, he’ll need Democrat majorities in the U.S. House and Senate, Patricia Arquette said.

“Look at it this way- The strongest liklihood of Senator Sanders passing legislation is to have a Democrat in the White House, a majority Democrat Senate and House,” the Toy Story 4 actor said, adding, “Make it happen.”

Oh, and “women’s rights” are hanging in the balance, Arquette added, so, she said in all-caps, “DO NOT LET TRUMP WIN.”

“Yoo Hoo. Women’s right to chose is hanging by a thread. DO NOT LET TRUMP WIN. You lose the courts for a generation you will lose many things,” the Boardwalk Empire actor’s three-tweet screed concluded.

Arquette’s rant comes just one day after Joe Biden won big on Super Tuesday, winning at least nine states and taking the delegate lead from Sen. Sanders. But for Arquette, ousting President Trump has been an obsession since he was elected.

“Since President Donald Trump has taken office we’ve seen things roll back in every way of civil rights,” the actor said in November 2018, detailing no actual rights that have been rolled back.

Last January, she said Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election gave her a “feeling a relief.” Just last month, Arquette demanded that people participate in an economic shutdown to damage the U.S. economy to hurt President Trump.

